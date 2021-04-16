OWOSSO — After self-publishing six Christian romance and women’s fiction books, starting in 2015, Melissa Wardwell came close to giving up on writing a couple of years ago.
Independent publishing was expensive, and the stay-at-home mom simply didn’t know whether she could afford to keep it going.
Then everything changed in 2019, when she landed with a traditional publisher, the California-based Celebrate Lit. Wardwell has been writing up a storm since then, putting out a new book every six months.
“It was very surreal,” Wardwell said. “When I started out, working with a traditional publisher is not something I thought would ever be in my future. When it happened, I thought, ‘Holy cow! Here we go.’”
So far, so good. Wardwell is happy she no longer has to find editors or come up with book cover designs — Celebrate Lit takes care of those things.
“It’s nice working with a publisher I can trust. I can just write the book,” the 41-year-old said, adding she continues to help promote her books. “It takes a weight off my shoulders.”
Currently, Wardwell is contributing to a fictional series for Celebrate Lit called “Independence Islands.” Her latest novel — the eighth book in the series — is a Christian romance called “Heart Pressed: Elnora Island.” It came out in February.
Wardwell said she might have missed out on the opportunity if she hadn’t had a heart-to-heart talk with her father about her tentative decision to quit writing.
At the time, he asked her if she was writing books for herself or for the glory of God. Of course it was for God’s glory, she replied. Then let God do his work, her dad said.
The next day, Wardwell found out she had been chosen to be a Celebrate Lit author. She had previously befriended Sandy Barela, owner of Celebrate Lit, meeting her as a fellow blogger on HeartWings. When the publisher put out a request for authors’ queries, Wardwell responded — successfully.
Now, she’s under contract to write more installments for “Independence Islands” and to contribute to a future series featuring several authors.
In addition, the publisher has OK’d a historical series that will be penned solely by Wardwell. Set in Owosso, the books will focus on women from the same family who were widows as a result of World War II, Vietnam and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Wardwell has been mulling the historical series plot for many years — even before she began writing for publication in 2015 — and has already begun doing research, working with the Shiawassee Arts Center and Shiawassee Historical Commission.
If it was tough to make a profit from her self-published books, Wardwell definitely made a lot of fans. Her books are praised highly by hundreds of readers on Amazon.
Their popularity might be attributed to a couple of approaches Wardwell brings to her work. First, as a Christian writer she doesn’t skirt such controversial issues as single motherhood. That makes her characters and plots realistic and relatable.
“I’m not afraid to kind of push the envelope with issues some Christian authors glaze over. I believe fiction has to come from reality,” she said.
Second, unlike some other Christian authors, Wardwell makes faith in God central in her characters’ lives, just as faith is central in her own life.
“My faith isn’t just something I practice, it’s part of who I am,” Wardwell said. “I try to have my characters live their faith as a daily practice, as a part of their regular lives.”
Wardwell, a Corunna High School graduate who lives in Owosso with her husband and three teenage children (19, 17 and 14 years old), has been a member of Shiawassee Area Writers (SAW) since its inception in 2017.
She said she has enjoyed the camaraderie of other local authors, and has developed as a writer, thanks to the classes on grammar and other aspects of the craft offered by SAW.
“Melissa Wardwell encourages me with not only her ability to tackle the social media world for authors, but also her determination to hone her craft,” SAW founder and author Elizabeth Wehman said.
“She works hard to write the best romance novels for her audience and in her efforts is rewarded with writing contracts in the mainstream Christian fiction arena.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced SAW to meet online though Wardwell hopes in-person meetings are too far off. She is also hoping the Curwood Festival will happen this June, when SAW members are slated to put on a book-signing event.
In the meantime, Wardwell — along with authors everywhere — are relying on the internet to get the word out about their new books. To learn more about or purchase Wardwell’s books, visit melissawardwell.com or Amazon.
