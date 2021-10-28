Halloween events scheduled

Following is a list of confirmed times set by local municipalities for trick-or -treating.
A number of area Halloween events are also highlighted:
PERRY
Trick-or-treating is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
LAINGSBURG
Trick-or-treating is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
MORRICE
Trick-or-treating in Morrice is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
NEW LOTHROP
Trick or treating is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLEY
Trick or treating is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
BYRON
Trick or treating is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
CHESANING
Trick or treating in the village is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
OWOSSO
Trick or treating is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
BANCROFT
Trick or treating will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
OVID
Trick-or-treating in the city will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
ELSIE
Trick-or-treating in Elsie is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Elsie Area Fire Department is hosting a free party at the fire station featuring hotdogs, cider, doughnuts and games.
DURAND
Halloween trick-or-treating in the city is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
LENNON
Trick-or-treating in the village of Lennon will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. A portion of Lennon Road will be closed for a trunk-or-treat event.
CORUNNA
Trick-or-treating in the city is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
OTHER EVENTS
— Downtown Perry businesses are hosting events from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Lorie Loves Pets is hosting a dog costume event with hot chocolate and popcorn. Spaulding Insurance will have free games. Joyful Sole Studio plans a photo booth. Swan Creek Candle will host adult trick or treating. Mid-Michigan Metal Works will host card making, and have cider and doughnuts for the first 100 people donating non-perishable food items. Amy’s Downtown Doner is offering hot dogs and treat bag decorating. Just Darling Art has face mask art. The VFW is hosting a trunk or treat. The fire station is hosting a pumpkin contest, make-your-own glow stick art and other crafts.
— Shiawassee Hope is hosting a Halloween party at Pleasant Valley’s Impact Center, Lot 33, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, dancing, gaes and prices. To volunteer or donate candy, call Marlene Webster at (989) 413-7342.
— The Durand Church of the Nazarene is hosting a barnyard bash/trunk or treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be free candy, games, hot dogs, chips and cookies. The event is both indoors and out.
— The Durand Eagles Rockin’ Halloween Party is set for 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Aerie 3851, 5240 S. New Lothrop Road, open to public.
— The Perry Church of the Nazarene is hosting an outdoor trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be hot dogs and other food items, as well as free candy.
— The city of Corunna will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday outside the commercial building at McCurdy Park. From 6 to 8 p.m. is the city Halloween party. A spooky monster magic show is slated for 5 p.m.
— The Laingsburg First Congregational Church, 401 Grand River Road, is hosting a Harry Potter Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be treats and activities.
— The Laingsburg United Methodist Church, 210 Crum St., is hosting a trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be candy, hot chocolate, crafts and other attractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.