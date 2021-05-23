OWOSSO — Alissa Britten and her fellow castmates were rehearsing behind the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts recently when they heard commotion in the distance.
Cheers from neighboring apartments began to ring out each time the performers finished a song. It served as a reminder of the applause once shared inside the theater, applause that collectively have been on hold for more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just felt like a fog the last year and I know that so many artists have felt so pulled out of any creative outlet that they have,” Britten said. “Having the chance to jump back into a show, I feel like everyone that’s involved jumped at it because we crave being creative and working together always just feels like such a gift.
“We hope that the audiences are going to have as much fun and we’re already having in rehearsal.”
Like many organizations, members of the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts have worked tirelessly to plan shows amid ever-changing coronavirus restrictions, only to repeatedly make the difficult decision it wasn’t the right time to resume performances.
With local virus numbers falling and warm weather seemingly abundant, the organization is transitioning things outdoors this summer, planning shows in June and August at Fortitude Farms and Event, along with July performances outside the Lebowsky Center on Park Street.
“The Lebowsky Center is thrilled to be able to get back to its mission to entertain and enrich lives through performing arts,” Executive Director Kathy Brooks said Friday. “Our performers are as eager to share their talent as our community is eager to be entertained.”
“We have been looking forward to this for so long,” Artistic Director Garrett Bradley added, reflecting on the group’s lengthy pandemic hiatus. “We feel so fortunate to not only just be interacting with our community again but (also) getting back to doing what we really love.”
It’s been well over a year since performers have captivated audiences inside the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, the coronavirus and its associated capacity restrictions effectively pulling the curtain on the group’s regularly scheduled performances indefinitely.
Eager to entertain patrons safely, local actors staged two nights of outdoor shows along Park Street in September 2020, performing a variety of popular songs from stage and screen before a socially-distanced audience. Plans to stage the annual Holiday at Lebowsky show outside ultimately fell through amid a local COVID-19 surge in December 2020.
The experience of those initial outdoor shows continued to linger in Bradley’s mind, however, and with pandemic restrictions on indoor gatherings continuing into the new year, the theater group decided to pursue outdoor venues once again.
Fortitude Farms and Events, with its wide open spaces and entertainment capabilities, seemed like the perfect fit.
“It was one of those spur of the moment (things),” Fortitude Owner Alec Faber said. “We though this could be a cool partnership because what we offer, it’s not asphalt and concrete, you know? You’re not surrounded by bricks and a bunch of buildings. That’s the one thing that I’m developing out here in that (entertainment) space. We want it to be very intimate and have that country feel.”
Lebowsky singers and dancers will pay homage to well-known singer-songwriters in their first show June 16-19: “Icons: The Show Must Go On.”
“Elton John and Carole King and Billy Joel — if you love artists like them, then this is a show you’re going to love,” Bradley said. “It’s music that everyone will know, it’s music that the whole family can enjoy. We’re really going to be diving into some artists’ catalogs.”
Trading the familiar confines of the Lebowsky Center for the expansive acreage of Fortitude, 4377 S. M-52, opens up myriad possibilities in terms of set design, a feature that ultimately drew Bradley and fellow Lebowsky members to pursue the venue.
Adequate room for social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic is also a plus, he said.
“We really wanted something that would feel comfortable not only for our audiences but for our actress and volunteers who are coming back to put something on after so long,” Bradley said. “We really took the idea of let’s try something different and really run with it.”
“Icons” will feature a cast of 25 singers and dancers, coupled with a large stage that’ll include four pianos among other elements. Rehearsals for the show began last week, with actors singing tunes outside the Lebowsky Center while dancers, masked and socially distanced, walked through choreography inside.
“It’s really surreal to be rehearsing again, it’s almost unbelievable to be completely honesty,” performer and Lebowsky board member Josh Holliday said. “It feels so good to be back with those that we love and care about that all have a shared creative energy, a passion for what we’re trying to create. It’s just going to be fantastic when we’re finally able to present that for our audiences.”
The plan is to put the whole show together at the Lebowsky before transitioning rehearsals to Fortitude in early June.
Excitement has been the prevailing emotion so far amongst the cast and crew, though Bradley acknowledges putting on the outdoor shows will certainly be a challenge.
“We’ve kind of been joking that we never take the easy path,” Bradley said. “We really enjoy a creative challenge with every show we do in the theater and this is just taking it up another notch.”
Making sure the group maintains the sound and lighting quality patrons are used to seeing inside the Lebowsky requires an entirely new setup at Fortitude, and with fewer rehearsals in the performance space, cast and crew will need to adjust on the fly.
“It’s an overwhelming challenge for us but we thrive on that,” Bradley said. “I think it’s going to be fun.”
Lebowsky will continue its summer slate with a second installment of “Pop Up On Park”July 22-24, with local actors performing a mix of popular songs from Broadway and beyond outside the downtown Owosso theater.
The group will return to Fortitude Aug. 11-15 to perform “Head Over Heals The Musical,” a comedy set the music of the 1980s all-female rock band The Go Go’s.
“We have so many talented performers and technicians and volunteers that want to be a part of something and so we wanted to make sure that we had enough offerings to utilize all this talent that has been waiting on the sidelines for a year and a half,” Bradley said, acknowledging the packed summer lineup. “As much as it’s a daunting challenge, we feel like we have the people ready to go and the support behind it.”
For Holliday, returning to the stage this summer feels like a second reopening of the Lebowsky. The group previously bounced back from a devastating fire at the theater in 2007. Holliday believes the cast will rise to the occasion once again.
“For us, it’s just about bringing everything that we love and care about to the stage and putting it all out there,” Holliday said. “If we learned nothing else from this past year, it really is the power and the impact of the arts and the role that it plays for us as individuals in the production and also for the community.”
Tickets for “Icons: The Show Must Go On,” go on sale Monday. For more information, visit lebowskycenter.com.
