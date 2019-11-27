LENNON — The Lennon United Methodist Church, 1014 Oak St. is hosting Christmas in the Village at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.
There will be entertainment by Glenn Brittain and The Swartz Creek Bell Choir, as well as the Compagner Sisters.
A taco bar is slated for 5 to 6 p.m.
A donation will be taken during the event.
