OWOSSO TWP. — DeVries Nature Conservancy is hosting its annual fall festival from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23.
The family friendly event is free and includes horse-drawn hayrides, live animals, pumpkin painting (while supplies last), a photo booth, Yeller Dogs food truck and games. Cider, doughnuts and popcorn will be available at no charge.
For more information, visit devriesnature.org or call (989) 723-3365.
