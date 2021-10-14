HARRISVILLE — After competing in various Miss America Organization pageants, Oakley teen Claudia Kenny, 14, recently was crowned 2021 Miss Sunrise Side’s Outstanding Teen during an Oct. 9 pageant at Alcona High School.
Kenny was also the selected as the talent winner, claiming a $100 cash prize for her tap dance to “Dancin’ Fool.”
As the winner, Kenny earned entry into the Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen pageant in June 2022 at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon, where she will compete with other local title holders.
Other competitors included first runnerup Kamryn Chasnis, of Saginaw, and second runnerup Libbie Tacia, of Big Rapids. Iyla O’Connor, of St. Clair Shores, was crowned Miss Sunrise Side.
Claudia Kenny is the daughter of Dan and Brandy Kenny of Oakley and a freshman at Chesaning High School.
