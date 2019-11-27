Perry Christmas Fantasy nears

PERRY —The Perry Chirstmas Fantasy, a holiday celebration is right around the corner.
“My favorite thing about the Chistmas Fantasy is really that we get so many folks in Perry to come together in the downtown. I really like the gathering of the community,” Perry Mayor James Huguelet said.
The annual celebration takes place Dec. 14 in downtown Perry with many different activities. Most of the action is centered around the Calkins-MacQueen House.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Calkins-Macqueen House to visit with children from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be tours of the house and local pianist Sue Hammond will perform Christmas carols.
Outside there will be live reindeer for kids to see from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and horse-drawn wagon rides.
At the corner of First and Main streets there the Chirstmas tree lighting takes place at 5:45 p.m.
Most downtown merchants will be open and will be handing out treats to children. Mika Orthodontics sponsors a scavenger hunt for children throughout downtown.
The city is encouraging people to bring unwrapped toys; they will collect them for the VFW’s Toys for Tots program.
The chili cookoff takes place at the Perry Fire Department. Registration can be completed online at Total Resale. On-site registration takes place from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on the day of the event. Judging is from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Downtown, during the event, there will be a live ice sculpture performance.
Officials hope to include a live Nativity scene once again this season.
