OWOSSO — The Friends of Hospice group is selling Christmas ornaments to be displayed at the Festival of Trees in the Community Center at McCurdy Park in Corunna.
The Festival of Trees event takes place the weekends of Dec. 6 and 15. These ornaments are for sale in remembrance of a loved one and will be displayed on the Friends of Hospice tree.
After Dec. 16, the ornament may be picked up at the Foundation office, 1637 W. Main St.
There are two ornaments: a crystal angel available in red, blue or clear for $25, and a willow tree angel, available for $50. Each ornament will be personalized with the name of a loved one and the name of the purchaser. Call the Memorial Healthcare Foundation at (989)729-4675 to place your order by Friday.
For further information about Memorial Healthcare Foundation or Memorial’s Hospice program call (989) 725-2299 or visit memorialhealthcarefoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.