OWOSSO — Sally Labadie and Owosso Books & Beans are conducting a class on writing a memoir.
The class is from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1. The cost is $25, which includes a workbook.
To reserve a spot, call (989) 729-7336 or visit Owosso Books & Beans during store hours (noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday) to pre-pay.
Email OwossoBooks@gmail.com for information.
