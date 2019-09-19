OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering several upcoming programs.
A new watercolor series, “Improve Your Technique,” with Lisabeth Curnow takes place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays, beginning Sept. 27 through Oct. 18.
Each class will begin with a discussion/demo followed by opportunities to practice the techniques. Time will also allow for independent painting with instructor input. A supply list is online or available at the Arts Center. The cost is $64 for members or $74 for guests. Pre-registration and payment are required.
A card making workshop with Catherine Tonning-Popowich takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Participants may create up to four greeting cards. Students will experience die cutting, stamping, punching and more. If participants have scrapbook paper, cutting tools, like a crop board, small scissors, tape gun for adhering layers of paper and glue, they may bring them. The cost is $25.
An earring making workshop with Deborah Laverty takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26.
Students will create several earrings. Beginners are welcome. Coffee and tea will be provided. Bring a sack lunch or snack, if you wish. The cost is $50 or $55.
Call (989) 723-8354. The Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive.
