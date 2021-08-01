DURAND — The Shiawassee District Library will present Joel Tacey’s Reading Ranger Magic Show at the Durand Memorial branch at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Trumble Park pavilion behind the library.
In case of rain, the show will take place at the Durand City Hall.
Readers also can still participate in the Tails and Tales summer reading program. Bingo sheets and reading logs can be turned in at the Durand and Owosso branches through Aug. 7 to claim prizes.
For more information on the magic show, call the Durand Memorial branch at (989) 288-3743.
