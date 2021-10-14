CORUNNA — The Corunna branch of the Community District Library will host Coloring & Conversation for adults at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
Participants may bring their own supplies or use those provided.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, S3Arts will present a clay jack-O’-lantern sculpting class. The finished pieces will air dry and then can be painted. This event is for upper elementary students through adults.
A Spooktacular Story Time for all ages will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Join Miss Joanie for Halloween stories, songs, a craft and snack.
Registration is required for the sculpting class and story time. Register under “Events” at mycdl.org, in person at the branch or call (989) 743-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.