Steam Railroading Institute celebrates 50th anniversary

OWOSSO — The Steam Railroading Institute’s (SRI) Pere Marquette steam locomotive No. 1225 will make its 2019 debut with a series of events the first weekend of October, which will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Michigan State University Railroad Club.
The Michigan State University Railroad Club was established in 1969 by a group of MSU students with the goal of restoring the 1225 from a displayed monument on the East Lansing campus, since 1957, back to a running locomotive.
The steam locomotive 1225 was built in October 1941 by the Lima Locomotive Works for the Pere Marquette Railroad. In 1957, the locomotive was retired and donated to the Michigan State University in East Lansing for display as an outdoor artifact to commemorate the steam era.
The locomotive was relocated to Owosso in 1983 and the MSU Railroad Club became the Michigan State Trust for Railway Preservation, also known as the Steam Railroading Institute.
Restoration was completed in 1988 and the Pere Marquette 1225 has become the showpiece in the organization’s collection.
In the afternoon of Oct. 4, the 1225 heads a private excursion out of Owosso with a train full of Santa Clauses. The event is part of the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School of Midland that specializes in the training of Santas, Mrs. Clauses and elves.
The Cadillac Limited, an all-day round-trip excursion from Mount Pleasant to Cadillac, will take place Oct. 5. Headed by the 1225, the sold-out trip is operating on the 44th anniversary of the locomotive’s first fire-up at its display site on the MSU campus.
Oct. 6 finds the Pere Marquette 1225 taking part in the Steam Railroading Institute’s Hands on the Throttle. The sold-out program provides an opportunity for participants to operate the train.
