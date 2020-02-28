OVID-ELSIE — In November 2019, with his countdown to being cancer-free less than 100 days away, Justin Cole began experiencing back pain, so much so that it prompted a trip to the emergency room.
After a variety of tests, Cole, a freshman at Ovid-Elsie High School, received the difficult news: His B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia had returned.
Wednesday, the greater Ovid-Elsie community reminded Cole he’s not fighting alone; local residents raised more than $17,000 for his family during a charity basketball game featuring Ovid-Elsie Area Schools staff and Cole’s family and friends at Ovid-Elsie High School.
“I’m blown away. It’s hard to put into words actually,” Josh Cole, Justin’s father, said following Wednesday’s game. “I know my community is great, but this is off the charts, this is off the charts amazing.”
The evening’s festivities kicked off shortly after 7 p.m., as hundreds of attendees launched into loud chants of “JC Strong,” raising the entire gymnasium to its feet.
Performances by Michigan State University’s drum line, dance team and cheerleaders — as well as an appearance by a handful of MSU football players — kept the crowd roaring throughout the contest. O-E staff members squared off against Cole’s family and friends on the hardwood.
Among participants in Wednesday’s game was former MSU men’s basketball player Tim Bograkos, who played under coach Tom Izzo from 2000-05.
Bograkos, a Flint native, was diagnosed with leukemia himself at age 4. Doctors determined he was cancer-free approximately seven years later.
“Leukemia was something that touched my family when I was a young boy, and I could really see from my parents’ experience, from my experience, how much family and friends really meant to us as we were going through it as a family, so to see a crowd like this, it’s really unbelievable,” Bograkos said to the crowd at halftime. “I can tell you from first-hand perspective, Justin’s family is going to need everyone in this gym at some point for either a hug, a laugh, to cry with and that’s the true meaning of community, that they know that everyone in this gym and everyone in this community is behind them in this fight.”
Perhaps the loudest ovation of the night came at the end of the third quarter, as Wheeler Trucking President/CEO Rex Wheeler took to the microphone, announcing that the New Lothrop community had raised approximately $10,500 for Cole and his family.
Wheeler, who represents the second largest employer in Shiawassee County with 302 employees, learned of Cole’s fight during Ovid-Elsie’s Coaches vs. Cancer game against New Lothrop Jan. 17.
The next day, he began spreading the word to those in his community, he said.
“We started just telling our community at every (New Lothrop) game we could go to, just word of mouth, and our party stores, grocery stores, everybody put out donation jars and just pulled it together,” Wheeler said. “It’s awesome. You know, a young man like him, that young fighting, we had to show him we’re behind him, so I asked my community, started spreading the word and they were all on board.”
Wheeler added that Wednesday’s donation to the Cole family is only part one, as he and his staff intend to raise additional funds for Cole during Wheeler Trucking’s 10-year anniversary celebration this summer, slated for July 1-4.
“I’m the owner and have a lot of employees that want to see me in the dunk tank,” Wheeler said, with a grin. “It’s going to cost them five bucks and JC is going to get that five bucks.”
The Ovid-Middlebury Fire Department, Elsie Area Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) each presented a check for $1,000 to the Cole family Wednesday.
A 50/50 raffle during the game also raised $1,640 for the Cole family, as the winner — who would have taken home $820 — elected to donate the proceeds to the family.
Following the conclusion of the game, a 42-40 victory for Cole’s family and friends, a special message to Justin was relayed on the video board, courtesy of coach Izzo.
“I know you’ve been battling a little bit, you’re a fighter, you must be a Spartan,” Izzo said in the video. “I just want you to know, never give up, don’t ever give up, good things are ahead. You keep fighting the fight, we’ll keep praying for you.”
Though he couldn’t be in attendance, Izzo donated a chair from last year’s Final Four to the cause, which was auctioned off for $1,000 after the game.
As the evening came to a close, Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham reflected on the remarkable turnout for one of O-E’s own.
“There’s too many people for me to thank,” Cunningham said. “Just unbelievable support and people that want to reach out and help our community…As a superintendent, as a father of two daughters, it’s absolutely amazing.”
Though Cole was unable to be front and center for Wednesday’s game — due to the risk of infection — his father indicated he was able to watch all of the action in person, from behind a whiteboard above the Ovid-Elsie bleachers.
“My friends, the people who organized this whole thing, set that up,” Josh Cole said. “Justin didn’t really want to come because he doesn’t like being the center of attention, I get it, but we talked him into coming. He was behind there the whole time, so he saw the whole thing…He hasn’t ever been able to be a part of this atmosphere, so it was good for him to be here.”
In mid-March, Cole will undergo the next step of his treatment, a bone marrow transplant at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
As Cole continues his battle, Cunningham offered a few words of encouragement:
“Just keep fighting,” Cunningham said, “know that we’re with you and that in a community like this, nobody fights alone. We’re going to be there through thick and thin and anything the family needs, we’re going to be there for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.