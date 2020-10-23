OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center invites the public to a virtual reception of the work from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to view and hear exhibiting artists discuss their work.
Works by artists Linda Beeman of Owosso, with Lynita Shimizu of Ashford, Connecticut, members of the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild, and Pooh Stevenson of Owosso are now on display.
Members will receive 20 percent off one featured artist’s item during the reception. Visit shiawasseearts.org/current-exhibit. The exhibit, which runs through Nov. 8, is sponsored in honor of the William Burk Family.
Beeman and Shimizu combine Mokuhanga (Japanese woodblock print) in the exhibit.
The Shiawassee Artists’ Guild exhibit is “Doors and Windows.”
Pooh Stevenson’s work on display features natural light, fine art photography.
For more information, call (989) 723-8354.
