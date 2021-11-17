OWOSSO — The Owosso High School Performing Arts group is putting on its fall musical, “Back to Broadway,” Friday through Sunday in the Performing Arts Center at Owosso's 6-12 Campus.
“Back to Broadway” highlights memorable scenes and show tunes from various musicals spanning 65 years.
The public is invited to support students and to celebrate the lights returning to Broadway.
Tickets can be purchased at https://Owosso.seatyourself.biz.
