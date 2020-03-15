PERRY — The Perry Children’s Community theater group announced this week it is postponing performances of “Peter Pan” to April 16-18.
The group said the move was in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order closing schools and prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.