The Argus-Press
The Friends of the Maple River is planning is river cleanup and logjam removal day for April 23.
Volunteers are needed to pick trash, old tires and debris found along the edge of the Maple River, along roads near the river and at bridges and river access points. FOMR is also hoping to put “three or four” crews on the river to remove obstacles that block enthusiasts from canoeing, kayaking and boating.
Anyone interested in helping is asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Elsie Dam on Island Road, 1 mile west of the village of Elsie. The trash pickup and logjam work will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers should wear appropriate clothing for the weather conditions, including heavy-duty footwear or boots, and gloves. Supplies such as trash bags and water will be provided.
Those wishing to help with log, tree and brush removal will need a jon boat, canoe, kayak or waders, along with a saw or chainsaw. The work will only take place if the river is at normal levels or lower. State law requires a personal flotation device for each person in a water craft.
FOMR is hoping to clear a navigation path as far up the river as possible, potentially somewhere between Ovid and Owosso. The group says it does not want to completely clear the river — only about a 5-foot path for navigation — and wishes to leave as many natural materials, such as logs and brush, in place as possible.
Anyone with questions can call Jack Nutter at (989) 862-5541. More information can be found at friendsofthemapleriver.org, or on Facebook at Friends of the Maple River. FOMR can also be emailed at FOMR_info@friendsofthemapleriver.org
