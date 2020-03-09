Durand Chamber announces Volunteers of the Year

DURAND — The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce this week announced that Kent and Terry Edwards, and Ted and Becky Hamilton have been chosen as the 2020 Volunteers of the Year.
According to a press release, Kent and Terry Edwards have been actively involved with Railroad Days since 1989.
Kent became president in 1992 and oversees all aspects of Railroad Days.
“He has worked the community’s annual chicken barbecue for many years,” the press release notes.
Kent Edwards, along with Steve Perrin, began a youth wrestling program that has been giving young grapplers their start since 1982. Kent and TerryEdwards have been active in Durand school activities and other community events.
Terry Edwards is also involved in Railroad Days. She is the Railroad Days committee secretary; she is also responsible for the Railroad Days booklet. She has held various positions in the organization and is a Durand Lioness. She participates in a variety of community activities.
Ted Hamilton is involved in Railroad Days as vice president of the organization. He works all aspects of the event with Kent Edwards. Ted Hamilton is also involved with the chicken barbecue, Lions club, the Byron FFA alumni and has served as a judge at the Railroad Days royalty pageant.
Becky Hamilton is the district governor for the Lions. She travels to meet with other groups, presenting awards and promoting the program. She is involved with Railroad Days, and has been involved in school activities and local events.
The Hamiltons and Edwardses will be honored at the annual Chamber dinner March 19. The public is invited, but reservations are necessary. Call the Chamber at (989) 288-3715 for more information.
