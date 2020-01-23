CORUNNA — All seven branches of the Community District Library are hosting “Blind Date with a Book” Feb. 1-15.
Visit a local branch and choose a wrapped book as a “date.” Read it and return the “rate your date” slip for a chance to win dinner at Applebee’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.