Perry lights up Christmas season

PERRY — Downtown Perry was abuzz Saturday as the annual Perry Christmas Fantasy brought the community together to celebrate.
The night was packed with family-friendly events and shops were open late for people to get in some Christmas shopping.
At the Calkins-MacQueen house, Christmas carols were performed by local pianist Sue Hammond while kids visited with Santa and saw his reindeer outside.
Just before 6 p.m. Perry Township Supervisor Mark Faulks and Perry Mayor James Huegelet gathered the community at the fire department for the Christmas tree lighting.
The tree was donated by the Michigan Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Institute, which also conducted a live ice sculpting during the Christmas Fantasy
Before the tree was lit, Huguelet reminded the crowd of the reason for Christmas by reading from the Bible.
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night…” Huguelet began reading from the Bible verse.
“May we as a Perry community have that goodwill and peace here,” he said.
He said the reason he decided to read scripture is because of the powerful message.
“It captures in a very brief quote the purpose and essence of the Christmas season. It also talks about the most important thing in the history of mankind and encourages us to have goodwill to each other,” he said. “But I’ll be honest with you, I remember it from my childhood because that was the scripture Linus read in ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’”
Huguelet announced the winners of the Perry Christmas lighting contest.
Judging took place Dec. 2. Winning first place were Fred and Raddie Maurer at 336 Oakwood St., second, the family of Jeremy Loos at 105 E. Polly St., and third place was the family of Jacob Miller at 3201 W. Britton Road.
Looking back on 2019, Huguelet said things flew by.
“You know the year went really fast, it’s been a very good year overall. I think we have accomplished a lot as a city and I think a nice community event like this is the perfect way to cap the year off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.