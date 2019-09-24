CORUNNA — The Corunna marching band is inviting all past band members to join them for this year’s homecoming festivities Friday.
Alumni are asked to arrive at 5 p.m. at the high school band room. They should wear black and gold and bring their instrument, if they still have one, or just attend and walk in the parade.
All eras of alumni are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring stories of the past and share their spirit with the band.
The band then invites alumni and spectators to join them for “fifth quarter” at The Nick Annese Field. The Marching Cavaliers will perform their full halftime show, “The Avengers.”
For information, call Craig Luft at (989) 743-3441.
