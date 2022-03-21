Durand Railroad Days court announced

DURAND — The Durand Railroad Days Crowning Ceremony was held Friday at Durand Union Station.
The 2022 Durand Railroad Days Court is comprised of Queen Emma Warren, Attendant Shianne Root, Princess Kelsie Plumb and Prince Parker Owens. According to a press release, queen candidates were judged on their application essays, one-on-one interviews, a speech on “Do you believe the increase in technology has helped or hindered learning, socializing and community involvement?” and their ability to communicate, personality, poise and overall enthusiasm for the community and the Durand Railroad Days Festival.
Durand Railroad Days royalty are the ambassadors for the annual Railroad Days Festival, which is held the weekend after Mother’s Day. They represent the Railroad Days Festival and the greater Durand community by attending community events and traveling to other festival parades. The royalty are sponsored by Randy Wise of Durand and the Bancroft Lioness Lions Club, with photos courtesy of A & R Portraits of Durand.
n Warren, 16, is the daughter of Tori and Brent Winiarski of Corunna, and Steve Warren of Harbor Springs. She is a junior at Durand High School and has four siblings: Bradyn, Chase, Rachel and Carli. She is involved in many school activities including volleyball, tennis and Student Links, where she helps to mentor other students. Warren is a member of the National Honor Society, is the student government vice president, won a Voice of Democracy writing competition and earned an Academic Excellence award. She has volunteered in the past for food drives and cleaning at St. Mary’s Church and assisted with a breakfast with Santa at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She also has volunteered for Adopt a Family, made blankets for homeless shelters, assisted with Toys for Tots, babysat for the Bertha Neal PTAC and worked at the concession stands and lock-ins at the school. After Warren graduates, she plans on attending Grand Valley State University studying sonography or physical therapy. She is sponsored by Jim’s Pizza of Durand.
n Shianne Root, 15, is the daughter of Monica Ellsworth and Adam Briggs of Gaines. She is a sophomore at Durand High School. She has three siblings: Hailey, Madison and Andrew. She also has four horses and three dogs that she enjoys taking care of. Shianne is involved in many school activities including FFA, volleyball, basketball, golf, track, powerlifting and Spanish Club. Root is on the honor roll and has received an Academic Achievement Award and a Visual Arts Honorable Mention Award. She received her varsity letter as a freshman and has earned a greenhand FFA degree. Shianne also enjoys volunteering for the Old Newsboys with the Durand Eagles and working with local horse rescues. Some of her hobbies include painting, babysitting and weightlifting. After Shianne graduates, she plans on attending Michigan State University. Her future plans include returning to Durand after college to help with the youth sports programs. Shianne is sponsored by Ellsworth Construction in Gaines.
n Kelsie Plumb, 9, is the daughter of Holly and Justin Sammons of Durand, and Eric and Sadie Plumb of Durand. She is a fourth-grader at Robert Kerr Elementary School. She has two brothers: Eric Jr. and Jerrod. Kelsie has three dogs, cats, chickens and cows that she loves to spend time playing with. Some of Kelsie’s hobbies include animals and makeup. She also loves to dance and plays youth softball in the summer. Kelsie is sponsored by Riverside Market in Durand.
n Parker Owens, 10, is the son of Jenifer Littlefield of Burton, and grandson of Bernie and Martha Owens of Durand. Parker is in the fifth grade at Robert Kerr Elementary School. He has two cousins he is very close with: Adyson and Jayce Chapman. Parker enjoys participating in Boy Scouts and has danced for nine years at Kathy’s School of Dance. This year is Parker’s first year in competitive tap. In his spare time, Parker likes playing nerf battles with his family, four-wheeling, playing with RC cars and mowing the lawn. Parker is sponsored by Coffield Oil/Marathon in Durand.
