CORUNNA — The Shiawassee chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) invites all public school retirees to attend a luncheon and program at 12:30 p.m. Dec, 9 at the RESD, 1025 N. Shiawassee St.
Following the meal there will be a short business meeting, followed by the program offered by Jessica Niewkoop, director for the Owosso Madrigals.
The cost is $10 per person for the meal and program. Retirees are encouraged to bring a friend. Call President Joyce Rairick at (989) 743-3134 by Dec. 6 to reserve a place. The meal is free for the first-timers who have just joined MARSP.
The group is also collecting items for the food bank such as canned goods, boxed foods, toiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, paper towels, soaps, shampoos, etc.
