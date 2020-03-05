OWOSSO — The community is invited to attend a recital performance by the 2020 Owosso Musicale music award recipients at 3 p.m. Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 Goodhue St.
There will be a Musicale membership meeting at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments and social time will follow the program for all attendees.
Each year Owosso Musicale conducts auditions for monetary awards. Students in grades six through 12, and graduate level, who live or take lessons in Shiawassee County may be awarded funds for music lessons, music, instrument purchase/repairs, summer music camps, as well as graduate level studies.
The Dr. Montague Award is an endowed scholarship with the Shiawassee Community Foundation with the recipient, a college music major, to be recommended by the Owosso Musicale through our awards auditions.
Music Award committee chairwoman Carol Janetzke said, “I am very grateful for the contributions from the committee members, Karen Bontrager, Jim Rigoulot, Andrea Rathwell and Judy Dantzer. The entire committee was very impressed with the students who presented their pieces. The skill and artistry of all the students who competed for awards was exceptional.”
