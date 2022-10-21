Misery is alive

OWOSSO — What’s October without a little Stephen King?
If you can’t let this time of year go by without getting your scare on, plan to head to the Lebowsky Center for a little “Misery.”
The stage adaptation of the 1987 Stephen King novel follows the 1990 film version that starred Kathy Bates — a role for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress — as deranged nurse Annie Wilkes and Michigan State University alum James Caan as novelist Paul Sheldon opens tonight at the Lebowsky Center and continues through next weekend.
The stage version debuted on Broadway in 2015, starring Bruce Willis (Die Hard) and Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne). The story was adapted by screenwriter William Goldman (The Princess Bride) from his movie screenplay.
Lebowsky’s production features Stephanie Banghart as Annie Wilkes, Glen Tenoff as Paul Sheldon and Andy Frikken as Sheriff Buster.
“I’ve never read any of (Stephen King’s) books, but I’ve seen every movie I could,” Frikken said in a video interview on the Lebowsky Center’s web site. “Acting is just something I love to do, so I figured, ‘Hey, I can combine two of my favorite things.”
Tenoff is back on stage after nearly two decades away.
“Since I had some extra time on my hands, I thought, ‘Why not? It’s Stephen King (and) it’s something different,” he said.
Banghart said she was intrigued by the chance to step out of her comfort zone and play someone who has a dark side.
“I’ve played so many comedic roles in the past, mothering roles,” she said. “This is something completely and drastically different from anything I’ve had a chance to play in the past.”
Curtain is at 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday and again Oct. 28-29.
There will also be 3 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Oct. 23 and 30. Tickets range from $14 to $22 for shows.
For more information or to purchase tickets, either go online to lebowskycenter.com/misery-2, call (989) 723-4003 or visit the box office at 114 E. Main Street.
