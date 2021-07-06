The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Corunna hosted thousands of people Sunday for the return of the city’s Firecracker Fourth of July parade and fireworks display the same evening.
“It feels great, really great (to have this back). I don’t know how many people came up (to me) and said, ‘It’s so nice to be able to come and have breakfast and enjoy the park and do the Fourth of July. They really missed it last year,” Mayor Chuck Kerridge said.
A pancake breakfast and 5K run/walk kicked off festivities Sunday morning. The Firecracker Parade stepped off shortly after 11 a.m.
“There were more people than I thought there would be as far as floats. They’re always showing up at the last minute, but that’s OK, we’ll fit them in,” parade organizer Merilee Lawson said. “We had 38 tractors alone … It was good, it was really good.”
The parade circled around the downtown area before ending at McCurdy Park.
Festivities at the park included a morning car show, food vendors, belt sander races, and ended with a roughly half-hour fireworks display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.