Owosso summer concert series gets go-ahead

OWOSSO — After months of uncertainty amid the coronavirus, the stage is finally set: Live music will make its return to the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater on Thursday nights beginning July 16.
The “Summer Nights Live” concert series, announced Tuesday, will feature a wide variety of genres this year, including classic rock, big band, Americana and funk. The concerts are free, though donations are encouraged.
All concerts in the series, which spans six Thursdays from July 16 through Aug. 20, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Downtown Owosso Farmers Market — a joint partner in the event with the Owosso Amphitheater Association and Owosso Main Street/DDA — will open on the amphitheater grounds each Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Concert attendees will be asked to socially distance 6 feet apart, as designated by circles painted on the grassy portion of the venue, according to Owosso Amphitheater Association committee member Tom Perkin. Hand sanitizing stations will also be placed at the amphitheater’s entrance.
Despite a nearly month-long delay to the concert series’ opener as organizers awaited guidance from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer regarding large gatherings, Perkin said the amphitheater association never wavered in its desire to hold the annual concert series.
“The community expects it, and if we could do it, that’s what we decided we were going to do,” Perkin said.
The concert series is made possible by volunteers and is funded by sponsorships and donations.
“Due to COVID-19 and the postponement of the concert series, concert sponsorships are even more vital to this year’s event,” organizers said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “We are still accepting donations and sponsorships to help pay for this year’s series. Donations will be pivotal in the continuation of this wonderful summer event.”
People and businesses may make a donation by sending checks to: Owosso Amphitheater Association, PO Box 1756, Owosso, MI 48867.
For more information about the Owosso Amphitheater Association, visit facebook.com/owossoamphitheater.
The complete “Summer Nights Live” lineup includes:
July 16 — Street Angel (Stevie Nicks tribute)
July 23 — Toppermost (Beatles tribute band)
July 30 — Jill Jack (Americana)
Aug. 6 — Magic Bus (Woodstock era)
Aug. 13 — Rhythm Society Orchestra (big band)
Aug. 20 — Magic 5 Band (classic rock, pop, funk)
