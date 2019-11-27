OVID — A children’s Christmas musical, “The Present Is The Future,” will be performed at United Church of Ovid, 131 W. Front St., at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 8.
Inspired by the classic board game Clue, six kids navigate a house of mysteries to find the answer to a Christmas riddle presented to them by a mysterious host.
Filled with outlandish characters, clever wordplays, campy satire, and fun songs kids learn that their fears, desires, and insecurities are similar to those from Biblical times. They also begin to understand that by accepting the “present” of Jesus Christ they receive the gift of a hopeful future.
For more information about The United Church of Ovid, call (989) 834-5958.
