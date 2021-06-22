Owosso Musicale president honored by statewide group

OWOSSO — Owosso Musicale announced this week that President Susan Veale Rigoulot received the Michigan Federation of Music Clubs 2020 Citation Award May 21 during the 103rd annual state convention.
The Michigan Federation of Music Clubs (MFMC) provides an opportunity for local clubs to nominate and select an individual or organization deserving of an MFMC Citation Award, Musicale officials said in a press release. The award is the highest honor within the organization and is presented for outstanding service to the local club, community and state.
“Owosso Musicale has provided me the opportunity to get connected to the community again. The leadership within OM has fully supported me and assisted with the necessary work to accomplish the club’s goals,” Rigoulot said. “I encourage everyone to reach out to the local nonprofits and offer to volunteer. We live in a community that benefits from those that pull together to help each other. Reach out and make a positive difference.”
Rigoulot joined Owosso Musicale in September 2017. In the early months of 2018, no one was available to take over the position of president for the following year. Rigoulot volunteered to be co-president with retiring President Sue Degerstrom.
“I was born and raised in Owosso, which has provided incredible benefits,” Rigoulot said. “In my professional career, I have lived throughout the country but always maintained my home in Michigan. The investments I make in my life give me tremendous rewards, both personally and professionally. I knew that someday, I would bring all that I gained throughout my professional career back to my home community and give back.”
Degerstrom, the press release notes, had served many years as president and wanted to retire — but agreed to stay with Rigoulot.
Degerstrom, however, became ill and the position fell totally on Rigoulot for the 2018-19 season.
Taking on the leadership role is one reason she was recognized for the Citation Award.
“Even though she had only been a member for a short time, she revitalized and rescued a weary organization,” the press release notes. “She brought people skills, organizational skills, technological skills, and personal contacts to save Owosso Musicale club literally.”
“She believed so firmly in the mission of OM that her enthusiasm enlivened our staid membership to think fresh ideas,” the release said. “It renewed existing members to reach out and invite new people to join our organization. So, for the 2019-20 season, OM increased membership substantially.”
A common phrase from Rigoulot is “reach out,” the release noted. In this case, that meant finding and using the resources available. She contacted Laurie Marshall, then state president of MFMC, regarding personnel and internal control issues. She was directed to and made use of workshops. She attended seminars and included other board members. The workshops brought the club’s attention to areas that needed to be investigated.
“I greatly appreciate the MFMC support and encouragement I have received,” she said.
Rigoulot also found that the Cook Family Foundation offered help and resources for nonprofit organizations, such as leadership coaching, grant writing, and fundraising.
“The Cook Family Foundation and the support they provide to nonprofit organizations in Shiawassee County quickly solved numerous challenges,” she said. “Working under that umbrella enabled me to have the resources needed and local connections with area nonprofit leaders that do amazing work for our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.