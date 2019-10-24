ST. JOHNS — Andrea Czarnik, an artist from Saginaw, will be teaching a class in acrylic painting for those who want to hone their skills.
Paint a masterpiece using fundamentals of painting, including composition, value, color, lights and shadows. After a short demonstration, students will practice sketching and color-mixing on a given canvas before developing their own style using the guidelines.
Necessary supplies include a reference photo to paint from, a variety of brushes: No. 6, 10, 12 (for acrylic), a canvas of 8-by-10 inches or 9-by-12, and the colors red, yellow, blue and white.
The class will start with a limited palette. Use regular artist-grade acrylic paint such as Liquitex, Masters, etc.
The classes are 9:30 a.m. to noon or 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the St. Johns Depot or 9:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Wilson Center.
Call the Clinton County Arts Council at (989) 224-6134 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.