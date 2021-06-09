Curwood officials say attendance was up
The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Curwood President Brian Reed said the 44th annual Curwood Festival this past weekend enjoyed a record year for attendance and sales.
Reed said Monday the festival’s carnival and vendors reported unprecedented sales for Curwood. He said attendance at the festival, which ran Thursday through Sunday, was up by 25 percent.
“It was a really good, hot weekend,” Reed said.
