OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering art classes for adults in February and March.
A winter watercolor workshop with Lisabeth Curnow is slated for 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
This workshop will focus on specific skill building techniques and exercises to improve watercolor paintings.
There will be a demo, discussion, and practice exercises along with time to paint independently with instructor input and guidance.
The class is appropriate for beginner to intermediate skill level. Bring a sack lunch and beverage.
The cost is $52 for SAC members and $62 for others. There is a supply list at shiawasseearts.org or in the gallery.
A portrait demo with Philip Ruehle is set for 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 2.
Students will have the opportunity to observe full length and in-depth, a demonstration covering the traditional approach in oil painting.
This demonstration is ideal for artists still in the early learning stages as well as anyone who is curious about the process of painting.
The cost is $30 or $40.
Open oil, Aacrylic or drawing with Ruehle is set for 1 to 4 p.m. each Wednesday starting Feb. 19 for six weeks.
Receive one-on-one instruction while exploring the painting genre of the artist’s choice (still life, landscape, portraiture, non-objective abstract, etc). Students need to bring their own supplies. Mineral spirits will be provided, if painting with oils. The cost is $115 or $125.
For questions or registration, call the center at (989) 723-9354.
