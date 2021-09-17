Back in the game

OWOSSO — Rick and Nicole Reyna nearly left the restaurant industry altogether because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the opportunity to revive a longtime Owosso watering hole seemed too good to pass up.
The former Capitol Bowl building now serves as a multi-sport training facility, and to complement the new venture, the Reynas have converted the former Capitol’s Grille bar/restaurant into a vibrant new sports bar at 219 S. Washington St. — The Sideline.
Named for its proximity to the sports facility, the bar offers plenty of traditional fare — including burgers, sandwiches and pizza — but the menu also features a few of the family’s personal favorites.
Lettuce wraps — something the Reynas routinely throw together for a quick bite at home — have become an early favorite among customers in the bar’s first week, according to Rick Reyna, who serves as head chef. The appetizer features romaine lettuce leaves stuffed with chicken or shrimp, chow mein noodles and green onion, with Rick’s homemade teriyaki sauce “elevating” the dish.
An Xbox loaded with games is hooked up to one of the bar’s many TVs, and a basketball hoop is stationed along the wall, elements the Reynas have employed not only to entertain kids, but to bolster a family atmosphere they’re striving to create.
“It’s our home. We want it to feel like that, you know?” Rick Reyna said. “We want people to feel welcome.
“Don’t take your shoes off,” he laughed, “but I want you to feel like you can.”
The Reynas bring more than two decades of restaurant experience to The Sideline. Rick, now 40, joined the industry as a dishwasher at the Tanglewood Restaurant and Lounge at age 16, an experience that sparked his passion for culinary arts.
“I just saw the chefs and cooks back there and I’m like, ‘I want to do that,’” Reyna recalled. “Twenty-four years later, this is where we’re at.”
Nicole began her career as a restaurant server/bartender at age 18, eventually working at Jumbo’s Burger Bar, where she met Rick. The couple worked together at Jumbo’s for more than a decade.
Rick moved on to Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse shortly before its opening in 2013, learning additional tricks of the trade under the direction of executive chef John Beilfuss. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 prompted a 16-month closure of the restaurant, and it was during that time Rick and Nicole began pondering other options.
“After COVID happened, we’re like, ‘We’re just done. We’re going to get out of the business. We’re over it. We’re going to move on, do something else,’” Nicole Reyna said. “We’ve always catered and done family parties and friends’ weddings, people that we know, so we actually were kind of looking into trying to find a place to cater out of and just do our own thing.”
A phone call from a friend working at Woodworth Commercial piqued the couple’s interest. Jeremy Dwyer, who purchased the 28,000-square-foot Capitol Bowl building Feb. 19, had no interest in running a restaurant and was looking for someone to take it over that part of the facility.
The Reynas decided to go for it.
“We just were like, ‘You know what, why not?’” Nicole Reyna said. “Let’s just try it. We both know what we’re doing. We’ve been doing it for a long time.”
The Reynas began renovating the space in March, increasing the size of the kitchen and converting a vast open space near the bar’s entryway into a private dining room capable of seating 40 people.
The space is suitable for a wide variety of events, Rick Reyna said, including birthday parties, business meetings, baby showers or simply getting a large group of friends together to watch a football game.
“A lot of hard work and a lot of people have gotten us here,” Reyna said, acknowledging the work of numerous contractors and electricians, among others. “It’s amazing how fast it all came together.”
While the bar menu features a lot of what you would expect — chicken tenders, fries, burgers and pizza — Reyna has also curated a number of dishes close to his heart.
The Padre’s Platter, three corn tortillas filled with pulled beef, pickled onions and queso fresco, serves as a tribute to his father Rick “Taco” Reyna Sr., who died nearly nine years ago.
“That’s a super special one,” the chef explained, his voice filling with emotion. “I’ve got some of (my dad’s) stuff in here. He’s a huge Red Wings fan so I know that he would … He’d be so proud.”
As the Reynas embark on this new venture, they do so honoring the tradition of Jumbo’s, which was destroyed in a large fire in April.
“We’re carrying the torch,” Nicole Reyna said.
“They taught us a lot (at Jumbo’s),” Rick added.
The Jumbo’s atmosphere, where the staff knew your name and knew about your life, is something the couple hope to incorporate at The Sideline, they said.
They also plan to remain hands-on in the operation, with Rick working in the kitchen and Nicole doing whatever needs to be done elsewhere, whether it be cleaning tables, bartending or washing dishes.
“It’s a labor of love,” Nicole said. “I don’t wake up in the morning and go, ‘Ugh, I have to go to work.’
“I think our biggest goal is just to remain operators,” she added. “I don’t feel like an owner. I come in here and feel like an employee and it’s good, I like that feeling.”
n The Sideline is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (989) 720-4805 or visit toasttab.com/the-sideline-sports-bar.
