OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is featuring a new exhibit through Nov. 8 that highlights the work of numerous local artists.
Artists Linda Beeman of Owosso — with Lynita Shimizu of Ashford, Connecticut — members of the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild, and Pooh Stevenson of Owosso are displaying works in a variety of formats over the next two months.
The exhibit, which opens today and runs through Nov. 8, is sponsored in honor of the William Burk Family. The public is invited to a reception with the artists from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 25.
Beeman and Shimizu both are showcasing Mokuhanga Japanese woodblock print works.
“There are only about 20 or so artists in the U.S. who do it,” Beeman said. She visited Japan to learn the technique, something Japense artists can spend decades perfecting.
“There’s a really long apprenticeship (among Japanese artists),” she explained. “I didn’t have years to apprentice, I just dove in.”
Among the works she is displaying are several created during time spent at Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona. She also has a serious of limited edition watercolor prints featuring the four seasons.
Although Shimizu’s subject matter varies, her goal remains to create images with strength, spirit, and clarity, the SAC noted in a press release.
Beeman said Shimizu is among the top American-based artists in the Mokuhanga style. She and Beeman became friends more than a decade ago through their shared love of the watercolor print style.
“She’s a master,” Beeman said. “She’s been doing it 45 years. (When she first contacted Beeman) it was like Picasso wrote me an email.”
The Shiawassee Artists’ Guild is a group of mid-Michigan artists working in varied art media including painting in oils, acrylics, mixed media, watercolors and pastels, drawing, pen and ink, photography, printmaking, pottery, ceramic sculpture, jewelry making, collage, among others.
This year’s exhibit, “Doors and Windows,” features 12 SAG artists: Debbie Auble, Dan Chrenka, Marie Gougeon, Linda Justice, Jann Lardie, Susan McGuire, Regina Moskal, Sue Newcom, Nancy Parrish, Linda Ruehle, Jennifer Ross, Linda VanCise and Barbara Walworth.
According to group members, the display showcases their interpretations of doors and windows in a variety of media.
Stevenson specializes in natural light, fine art photography, dramatic light portrait work and natural-styled images, the SAC noted.
She said many of the items featured in her works are found on her organic farm. Others are portraits.
“I’m a natural light photographer,” she said. “When the light is just right, it works.”
Her photography work began with a Minolta 35mm film camera in college, before she switched to digital in 2007.
The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive, is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For information, call (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.