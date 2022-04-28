OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center’s 50th annual county-wide High School Art Competition and Exhibit will wrap up Sunday.
The reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, with awards presented at 3 p.m.. The exhibit, which is open now until Saturday, is sponsored by Carrie Rathbun Hawks.
All students grades 9-12 in Shiawassee County and the Ovid-Elsie district were invited to participate. Over $2,000 in scholarship awards, including the $600 Janis Kazen Senior Award, are offered.
“Since the establishment of SAC in 1972, more than $85,000 in scholarships and awards have been granted to provide students with recognition and financial assistance in their artistic growth,” Scholarship Chairperson and SAC Arts Education Director Linda Ruehle Said in a press release. “Professional artists from out of the county judge the work on originality, creativity, technical skill and presentation.”
For more information or questions call (989)723-8354.
