Local author to release sixth book

BENNINGTON TWP. — Local author Elizabeth Wehman is really busy right now, organizing an authors event for the Curwood Festival, releasing a historical novel and planning a history tour of Shiawassee County.
Several local writers — poets, novelists, memoirists, children’s book authors and others — will perform readings, sign books and chat with fans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Dr.
Wehman’s book, “Crooked Paths Straight,” is the second installment in her Newburg Chronicles series, which centers around Josiah and Sally Baker, the first farming family to settle in Shiawassee County.
The Newburg Chronicles Shiawassee County History Tour is a direct outgrowth of the hundreds of hours Wehman has spent researching local history for her new book and the first part in the series, “The Year the Stars Fell.”
“I think everybody should know about our county’s history,” Wehman said. “I found it fascinating, and I want to share it.”
The tours will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. June 27, 2 to 4:30 p.m. July 10, and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13. You must pre-register to participate by emailing elizabethwehman@yahoo.com. The cost is a donation.
Wehman, sporting a period outfit right down to her shoes, will lead the tour, which begins at Geeck Park, moves to Shiatown Park and concludes at Newburg Cemetery. People will drive their own vehicles from spot to spot.
Among the historical nuggets tour attendees will learn is that trader Whitmore Knaggs, from the prominent Knaggs family, supposedly buried gold inside a jug next to a rock near his trading post, either in or near the Shiawassee River. People have been searching for the jug since the early 1900s.
At Geeck Park, people will hear about fur traders, American Indians, the Shiawassee Exchange — a trading post that evolved into a hotel, store and bank — and about the Knaggs family.
In Shiatown Park, Wehman will talk about the role played by American Indians in the early life of the county, their traditions, what brought them to the area and how they lived.
At Newburg Cemetery, the discussion will focus on the Baker family, with plenty of interesting details from “The Year the Stars Fell.”
At each stop, Wehman will talk for about 20 minutes and answer questions. Personally autographed copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Wehman, in both “Stars” and “Crooked Path Straight,” fills in the relatively sparse local historical with material from her imagination.
The first book highlighted the Bakers and others as they arrived from faraway places in Shiawassee County, hoping to tame the wilderness and forge new lives for themselves.
“Crooked Path Straight” carries on that story during the Bakers’ second year, which brings more trials resulting from damaged crops, lack of adequate shelters for the stream of new arrivals, contagious illnesses and more.
Playing a large role in the book are American Indians, many of whom helped the settlers with everything from planting crops to births to natural cures for diseases.
“They were geniuses in figuring out how to survive,” Wehman said.
She discovered many of the background facts in her historical research, including at the Shiawassee Historical Society in Owosso Township.
“I love learning about our history here,” she said. “I don’t think most people know how huge the Shiawassee River was in the history of Michigan.”
A third book in the Newburg Chronicles is planned, she said.
“Crooked Path Straight,” Wehman’s sixth book, follows “The Year the Stars Fell” (2020), “Mere Reflection” (Callie’s Lifetime Collection Book 2) (2019), “Just A Train Ride” (Callie’s Lifetime Collection Book 1) (2017), “Promise At Daybreak” (2015) and “Under the Windowsill” (2014).
Wehman said the title “Crooked Path Straight” refers to how we believe we have planned out our lives, but then things go crooked.
“But God makes it straight,” Wehman said, whose books are grounded in spirituality.
“Crooked Path Straight,” by Summit Street Publishing, will be available for purchase soon. To order a copy, visit the Durand Union Station gift shop or email Wehman at elizabethwehman@yahoo.com.
