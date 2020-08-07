OWOSSO — The Owosso branch of the Shiawassee Council on Aging is offering bundles of art activities to area seniors, age 60 and older, throughout the month of August.
Art activities include “Poppy Fields in Watercolor” and “Paper Mosaic.” All supplies and instructions are included. Bundles are available for pickup during SCOA’s lunch service time Monday through Friday and cost $3 each.
In-person art classes are also being held outdoors for seniors at the Shiawassee Arts Center.
“Celebrating Our Favorite Ice Cream Cone Flavor,” acrylic painting with instructor Natalie Park will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
“Mask Painting and Decorating,” led by instructor Jennifer Ross, will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
Classes are $3 each for Shiawassee County seniors. Masks are required and are available at the SAC at no charge.
To sign up, call the arts center at (989) 723-8354.
