CORUNNA — The Community District Library this week announced that “Mrs. Claus” will visit each of its seven branches this month to read holiday stories including, “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg.
Crafts and cookie decorating will take place at various locations.
Space, refreshments and craft supplies are limited, so register in advance.
The schedule is:
n At 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Byron branch, 312 Maple St., Stories & Cookies. Call (810) 266-4620.
n At 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Lennon branch, 11904 Lennon Road, Stories & Crafts. Call (810) 621-3202.
n At 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Morrice branch, 329 Main St. Breakfast with Mrs. Claus at Diane’s Diner. Call the library at (517) 625-7911.
n At 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Corunna branch, 210 E. Corunna Ave., Stories, Crafts & Cookie Decorating. Call (989) 743-4800.
n At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Bancroft branch, 3719 Grand River Road. Call (989) 634-5689.
n At 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the New Lothrop branch, 9387 Genesee St. Stories, Craft, Cookies & Milk. Call (810) 638-7575.
n At 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Perry branch, 135 S. Main St. Stories, Craft, Milk & Cookies. Call (517) 625-3166.
