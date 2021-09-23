SRI to host inaugural safety event Saturday

OWOSSO — The Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) is partnering with state and local groups to host an inaugural safety event coinciding with Operation Lifesaver’s Rail Safety Week, taking place now.
The SRI, along with Michigan Operation Lifesaver, Great Lakes Central Railroad, Canadian National Railway Company, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Owosso Public Safety and other groups are hosting Steaming for Safety from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The free open house at the Institute offers education to raise raise awareness on the importance of safety around railroad tracks and equipment, the SRI said in a press release. Rail Safety Week takes place Sept. 20-26 and is intended to raise awareness of the need for rail safety education and empower the public to keep themselves safe near rail grade crossings and railroad rights-of-way.
Saturday events will include:
n Educational programs and activities regarding railroad safety inside the Welcome Center.
n A variety of free items will be available for the public from Michigan Operation Lifesaver.
n Pere Marquette 1225 will be used for hands-on presentations demonstrating the importance of using good judgment around historic and fascinating equipment.
n Visitors will see a variety of safety vehicles.
n There will be short caboose rides aboard the “Yard Goat” demonstration train.
n Live Music by Los Hobos.
n Train rides on the Institute’s 71/2 gauge miniature railroad.
n Tours of SRI’s fleet of railroad equipment.
