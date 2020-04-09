OWOSSO TWP. — Though many events and activities in Shiawassee County remain on hold because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, nature is not.
And as the signs of spring make their way to the surface, DeVries Nature Conservancy is ensuring local residents have the opportunity to get some fresh air.
In accordance with local, state and federal guidelines, DeVries’ 4 miles of hiking trails remain open to visitors from dawn until dusk, according to Executive Director Ben Glardon, though the property’s nature center and nature playscape — a place where many children congregate using shared surfaces — have been closed because of COVID-19.
For those taking to the trails, Glardon encourages social distancing — remaining at least 6 feet apart from those not living in your household.
“It’s been a fine line obviously,” he said. “I think leaving the trails open, at least it provides that healthy alternative and it gives an opportunity for some exercise, for both adults and kids, to get out here and smell the signs of spring and (see) nature coming alive with the birds and the frogs croaking. It’s trying to walk that line of still allowing a place for people to go out and burn off a little energy.”
While the trails at DeVries remain open, a number of events, including Kite Flying Day and the annual Spring Break Camp, had to be canceled — but that hasn’t stopped Environmental Education Coordinator Torey Caviston from offering activities virtually on the nonprofit’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/DeVriesNature.
“Personally, I was looking forward to doing a lot of the activities with the kids and I know in speaking with the parents that there was a need to have some activities available or to have some ideas for what they could be doing at home with their children,” Caviston said. “That’s why we came up with the idea of doing kind of a virtual spring break camp. I just chose things that we were going to do during the week, picked out the things that could be done at home or outside and shared those with everyone.”
Caviston has posted a variety of activities online for children to try, including “Forest Faces,” in which kids are encouraged to use dirt and/or mud and other outdoor offerings to make a face on the side of a tree.
Caviston has also offered instructions on how to make a solar oven using a shoe box and aluminum foil, which in turn can be used to heat “apple nachos,” a mixture of apple slices, marshmallows and chocolate chips.
“Our whole mission statement is to be outside, not just right now but always, to be able to spend time outside and enjoy nature,” Caviston said. “I think that there’s a lot of good benefits to that, not just running energy out of kids, but the connection that they have with nature and that they can make with nature as a child is, I think, really beneficial for their future.”
At a time when people are primarily limited to staying home, Glardon said he’s happy to offer local residents a safe, outdoor escape.
“People are allowed to go and walk and get their exercise as long as they’re social distancing, and since there’s 140 acres there, at least we can provide a little bit of relief to the anxiety of being inside by providing fresh air,” Glardon said. “It just seemed like a natural thing to do.”
For more information about DeVries Nature Conservancy, visit the nonprofit’s website, devriesnature.org, or Facebook page, Facebook.com/DeVriesNature.
