OWOSSO — One episode after nearly being booted to the 13th floor, Jill Davis said she had “unfinished business” at the Henson Hotel.
If Monday’s third episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” is any indication, she’ll be sticking around for awhile on the Food Network show’s eighth season. Davis, an Owosso baker, and her partner for the episode’s challenge, Kristi Descher, were selected by the judges as having the top hedge maze cake, advancing to the next episode.
Davis threw a watch party at the Sideline Sports Bar in Owosso Monday night. After watching previous episodes at home with her family and friends, Davis said about 75 people attended.
“The atmosphere was super fun! Everyone was so supportive, and the Sideline (Sports Bar) even decorated for Halloween for us! It was a great time,” she said via text. Davis said she is considering watch parties for future episodes.
Show host John Henson told the contestants that for the episode’s (“Maze Madness”) challenge, “The Thriller” and “The Killer” would be combined. The 10 remaining contestants would partner up and make three-dimensional hedge maze cakes after the Henson Hotel’s maze. Henson explained twin brothers Boris and Norris, who initially constructed the maze, were not able to make it out and were in the maze’s center.
After Davis was randomly partnered with Descher, a chef instructor from Valencia, California, the five pairs of contestants had four hours to construct their “super-sized twin challenge” for “The Thriller.” For “The Killer,” the contestants had to make individual baked prizes for the judges if they ate their way to the maize’s center. Henson announced that the duo creating the best maize would be safe from elimination, and two contestants of the remaining eight would be eliminated based on their individual prizes.
Davis and Descher made a “blood” red velvet cake with lemon cream cheese and French vanilla buttercreams.
“Kristi and I decided the fate of our Boris and Norris — they were groundskeepers for this maze. They perished, and now if anybody enters their maze and tries to peak through the bushes to cheat their way out, they cut off their fingers,” Davis explained. They scattered the grounds of the maze with modeling chocolate fingers and blood spatter.
Midway through the challenge, Henson announced the twist: the bakers had to incorporate a herbal or floral element to give the maze a touch of nature. Davis and Descher drew English lavender, which they mixed in with the cream cheese buttercream.
Davis and Descher received all positive feedback from celebrity judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell — except for Young’s comment that the cake was a “hair overbaked.”
“Three-hundred-and-sixty degree view all around and you thought about all the sides — these flowers pop; the vines and the blood tells a story,” Hall said.
“I love the mossy pallet too and the pastel on the flowers and honestly, love the fingers,” Young said.
“As horrifying as it is and as awful as that story is, it’s still so beautiful,” Boswell said. “I think this frosting is miraculous — I think the lavender, the lemon — it all works so beautifully together.
With Davis and Descher taking top honors from the judges on their maze, it turned out that Davis didn’t need to rely on her individual prize to advance. But she received all positive comments on her earl grey shortbread cookie box with lemon cream cheese buttercream and ginger-honeyed almonds. Davis said the almonds were to represent thecruncy, crusty fingernails that Norris stuffed into this box as the reward for those who finish the maze without cheating.
“I love the earl grey. I love the sandiness of this. This is a perfect cookie; it makes me want some tea. It’s a great way to present cookies I think,” Hall said.
“I love the square cookie. I love that it’s kind of like dippable and playful. The flavors are excellent,” Young said.
“Hold the phone. I’m sorry, the fingers are on one plate, the nails are on another,” Hall laughed. “Got it!”
In the season’s first twin elimination, contestants Margarita Garcia and Justin Dominguez were sent to the 13th floor. The eight remaining contestants will battle in season’s fourth episode, which airs at 9 p.m. Oct. 3 on Food Network.
