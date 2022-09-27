OWOSSO — One episode after nearly being booted to the 13th floor, Jill Davis said she had “unfinished business” at the Henson Hotel.

If Monday’s third episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” is any indication, she’ll be sticking around for awhile on the Food Network show’s eighth season. Davis, an Owosso baker, and her partner for the episode’s challenge, Kristi Descher, were selected by the judges as having the top hedge maze cake, advancing to the next episode.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.