Lebowsky Center to hold outdoor holiday show amid COVID-19

OWOSSO — The annual Holiday at Lebowsky event will take place this year, but will look a little different — an outdoor format with heated tents at the Owosso Country Club will keep audience members safely social distanced and comfortable.
Midland Center for the Arts Communications and Public Relations Manager Josh Holliday is a Lebowsky board member and is helping produce the holiday event.
“Precautions have to be in place for us to have this event in the time of COVID,” Holliday said, “It’s about the safety of our audience and performers, who are rehearsing outdoors right now. The show will be different because of the safety precautions we have put in place, in addition to those put in place by the government.”
Garrett Bradley, Lebowsky’s artistic director, said the event presents unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a lot of planning has gone into the production. Normally, he said, the event would take place at the Lebowsky Center, but with COVID safeguards in place, it just wasn’t possible.
Organizers decided instead to hold the event outdoors at the Owosso Country Club. Bradley said the stage is still being constructed, and will be transported to the country club for the performances.
“We’re rehearsing at the theater and will bring the show to the stage,” Bradley said. “We have to think of every single way to plan so people don’t cross paths or interact. We will be doing temperature checks and health screens, sanitizing, creating choreography that keeps everyone socially distant, even the performers.”
Bradley added a show in September along Park Street outside the theater was well attended, and was able to be held safely while complying with social distancing restrictions.
The shows in December will feature a cast of 90-100 people, including singers and dancers, Bradley said.
“It’s an hour-long show that will be one act instead of two,” Bradley said, “but it’s almost like two separate shows going on.”
Organizers are urging audience members to dress warm. Individual tickets are $25 and private tents are available for $250. The maximum size for a party or tent will be six people.
Two casts will each perform at different times between Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, for a total of 10 shows. Tickets go on sale for Lebowsky members on Monday and Nov. 9. Tickets are available for purchase online at LebowskyCenter.com or by calling the box office at (989) 723-4003.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
No one will be able to combine groups once tickets have been purchased, so patrons are encouraged to form their parties prior to getting their tickets online or at the box office.
Performance times are Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5-6 at noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.