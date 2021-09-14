PERRY — The city of Perry events committee will be decorating the city with scarecrows, about 42 of them to be exact, and that’s a lot of scarecrows.
Anyone willing to help with Autumn Spirit (a parade of scarecrows), is invited to create a scarecrow to display on a light pole on Main Street.
Scarecrows must be in good taste, organizers say. Scarecrows must have some type of sign with the name of the creator, business or organization. Some clothing has been donated for making scarecrows.
The city will provide corn stalks to decorate the light poles prior to hanging the scarecrows in early October. Volunteers are also needed for putting the corn stalks and scarecrows in place.
To participate, contact Dori Boertman at (517) 625-6155, ext. 235, or at events@perry.mi.us.
