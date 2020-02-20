OWOSSO — A local artist’s work has the potential to be seen by millions of people at its new home.
Owosso resident Gary Mulnix was commissioned by the United States Botanic Garden (USBG) in Washington, D.C., to create a corpse flower sculpture.
The 7-foot bronze is on display at the USBG, which Mulnix said was a “dream come true for an artist.”
“Corpse Flower” is part of a special exhibit: U.S. Botanic Garden at 200: Deeply Rooted, Branching Outward, which runs from today to Oct. 15. A “Meet the Artist” talk will take place in June.
“It’s amazing, I’ve never seen one of my pieces this big. It was really pretty overwhelming when I saw it. To know that it will be permanently on display at the botanical garden and the number of people who will see and appreciate it makes me really proud,” Mulnix said.
The USBG covered the costs of creating the sculpture.
“The garden was actually looking for someone to specifically do a corpse flower and I heard through a friend and word of mouth about it and reached out to them,” Mulnix said.
Work on the sculpture started in October 2019 and took just over four months to complete.
For the most part, his sculptures are cast into bronze, which requires an intricate process.
Mulnix started with a smaller, scale model of the corpse fower and had 3-D images taken of it which was used to help create a clay version of the sculpture. When the clay version was complete, Mulnix sent it to a foundry in Leslie to be cast.
The sculpture weighs about 400 pounds, Mulnix said.
Mulnix has participated in a number of art shows in the past, including the Shiawassee Arts Council’s Gallery members show, Michigan Fine Arts competition and the National Sculpture Society’s annual exhibition.
Mulnix is a native of Leslie and moved to Owosso about 12 years ago. He is a dentist by day and owns and operates an office in Mason.
“I actually didn’t start getting into art until I was 35. I decided to take some art classes and immediately fell in love,” Mulnix said.
He initially took art classes because he wanted to design landscapes.
Mulnix, 61, said he focuses mainly on botanical sculptures. He has been commissioned by the Michigan Hops Growers association for work.
He said with the joy sculpting brings him, he hopes to keep doing it for many more years.
The U.S. Botanic Garden features a collection of plants near the U.S. Capitol. It is the oldest continually operating botanical garden in the country.
The USBG was created in 1850, and in 1867 Congress provided funds for its first greenhouse.
In 1933, the USBG was moved to its present location on the National Mall southwest of the Capitol. The site underwent a major renovation from 1997 to 2001.
Currently, there are more than 10,000 living specimens in the USBG and some are more than 150 years old. About 1 million people visit the USBG annually.
