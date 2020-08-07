OWOSSO — The SUMMERPraise! concert season continues Sunday at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater, 229 N. Water St. at 7:30 p.m. with Souls Harbor, from Milan.
The group consists of Ron Brown (baritone), his son David Brown (tenor/lead) and David’s wife Joy Brown (lead).
They have appeared in the National Quartet Convention’s Artist Showcase for the past three years, as well as Tennessee’s Dollywood, Pidgeon Forge, and Branson, Missouri. Events.
The Owosso First Church of the Nazarene at 1865 S. M-52 is the alternate rain site, if necessary.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Social distancing is required and use of masks is optional. There is no restroom available. An offering for the group will be taken.
Individuals who would like to be a patron —$50 or more — should send a check made out to the Owosso-Area Ministerial Association, the season’s sponsor, to Lynn Webster, 814 E. Oliver St., Owosso, MI, 48867. For more information, call Lynn or Diana Webster at (989) 723-1288.
