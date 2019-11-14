ELSIE — The Elsie Arts Council 2019 Christmas Tea takes place Dec. 14 and includes a three-course tea with salad, tea sandwiches and desserts, along with an extra helping of Christmas cheer.
There are two seatings: noon and 2 p.m.
The Dorman Gallery, 120 S. Ovid St., will host entertainment by the Ukulele Kings.
Proceeds will help maintain the Dorman Gallery.
For reservations, call Karen at (517) 927-9482.
