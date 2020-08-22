OWOSSO — The SUMMERPraise! concert season concludes at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater, 229 N. Water St., with The Sheldon Family.
Sandy Sheldon grew up singing at camp meetings and revivals with her mom and dad and two brothers. Joining Sandy are three of her four children: daughter Amanda, and sons Chad and Tyler. Madison Chmiko and Sandy’s brother, Terry Bailey, join the group.
Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, is the alternate rain site, if necessary.
Individuals attending should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Social distancing is required and use of masks is optional. There is no restroom available. An offering will be taken for the group.
In July, the Sheldons released their fifth recorded project, “So Many Reasons.”
