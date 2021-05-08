Shiawassee Arts Center announces scholarship winners

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Council awarded $2,400 in scholarships to 17 students from five area area high schools during the annual SAC Scholarship Show & Competition Sunday at the Center.
A total of 40 students from Owosso, Corunna, New Lothrop, Ovid-Elsie and Byron participated in the show.
For 48 years the Shiawassee Arts Council has offered scholarships to art students. Since the establishment of SAC in 1972, more than $87,000 in scholarships and awards have been granted to provide students in grades 9-12 with recognition and financial assistance in their artistic growth. The pair of judges who reviewed the work on originality, creativity, technical skill and presentation stated, “We were very impressed with the talent displayed and it made our job of jurying very difficult.”
Among those receiving awards were:
n $600 Janis Kazen Senior Award was presented to Owosso senior Sarah Wittum, by Maureen Gilna. The award, which is given in memory of local artist Janis Kazen by her family, is granted to a graduating senior who plans on pursuing art at a college or university.
n $500 Rathbun Public Relations Award was given to Corunna senior Evie Wright.
n $300 Arlie & Rosemary Edwards Award was was presented to Owosso senior Sierra Wiseley. The award was established by the family of the founders of Edwards Sign & Screen Painting.
n $250 Hon. and Mrs. Clark Harder Award was given to Byron sophomore Logan Peixoto.
n $100 Molly Tipton and Trevor Morris Award was presented to Byron senior Cera McDonough.
n $100 Jerry Power Award was presented to Owosso junior Sommer Miller. The award was established by the family in memory of pastel artist, Jerry Power.
n $100 Director’s Choice Award was presented to Corunna junior Fletcher Johnson.
n $100 Shiawassee Artists’ Guild Award was given to Owosso junior Christina Boet.
n $100 Michael Kovich “Caught My Eye” Award was presented to Owosso sophomore Alece McGregor.
n Two $50 Bethany Lardie Awards were presented. Awards went to Owosso senior Ella Smewing and New Lothrop junior Lisa Taylor. The award was established by the family in memory of Perry student Bethany Lardie.
n Six $25 Friend of the Arts Awards were presented: Ashlyn Burke, Owosso sophomore; Lucy Marsh, Owosso junior; Megan Russell, Owosso senior; Edward Salinaz, Jr., Ovid-Elsie senior; Dylan Schroeder, Byron sophomore; and Riley Viele, Byron senior
