OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center, in partnership with the Shiawassee Council on Aging, is offering SMARTS classes for seniors.
The cost is $3 per class for Shiawassee County seniors. Call SAC (989) 723.8354 to sign up or for more information.
n From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Morrice Senior Center: Autumn Acrylic Landscape (4-by-4 inches) with mini wooden easel.
n From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. at the Owosso Senior Center: Mini Barn at Harvest, Acrylic Painting in miniature.
n From 1o to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Durand Senior Center: It’s a Dog Day, Painted Pottery Pups Glaze a bisque pup that will be fired and available to pick up at the next Durand class or at the Shiawassee Arts Center in about a week.
n From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Shiawassee Arts Center: Glass Fused Pendants or ornament.
n From 1o to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Shiawassee Arts Center: Holiday Card Making.
